Long-serving Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka eyes foreign move



Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka is seeking a move abroad after spending over five years at the club.

Saka is one of the longest serving players on the domestic scene in the past five seasons.

He has been consistent for the Fire Club but has now set his eyes on a lucrative move abroad.

'Aduana Stars has always been the Club I know, I think they made me who I am today, they gave me the opportunity,' he is quoted by Ghana Sports Newspaper.

'But football is my work and I am always ready to move elsewhere for new challenges.

'For me I will like to move Abraod. That is my target, I have played football in Ghana for quite a long time so I want to challenge myself.

'I will grab an opportunity if I receive a good offer from a foreign Club.'

The 24-year-old is expected to lead his colleagues ahead of their G6 finals against Hearts on Sunday.

By Patrick Akoto

