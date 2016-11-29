Kotoko to farm out midfielder Michael Yeboah on loan to second-tier side Bibiani Gold Stars

Ghanaian second-tier side Bibiani Gold Stars are seeking to take Kotoko midfielder Michael Yeboah on loan.

The youngster is being farmed out after struggling for regular playing time.

Kick.gh have reported the former Cornestone enforcer is on the verge of joining the Green and Yellow side.

Yeboah is deemed surplus to requirement and will therefore be shipped out to seek more playing opportunities.

By Patrick Akoto

