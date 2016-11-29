Free agent Kingsley Nteng seeking new challenge after ending Ebusua Dwarfs contract



Dwarfs risk losing experienced defender Kingsley Nteng after seeing out his contract.

The workaholic defender is now a free agent after ending his long contract with the Mysterious side.

He has not been part of the side's pre-season so far, confirming he is exploring his options.

'I'm currently in Sunyani with my family because I'm unattached but I can confirm to you that a lot of clubs have spoken to me to sign for them which I am yet to choose from alternative'. he told Cape Coast-based ATL FM

Newly-appointed Brazilian trainer Ricardo Da Rocha has been supervising the side's pre-season.

