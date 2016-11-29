The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 29 November 2016 11:25 CET

Free agent Kingsley Nteng seeking new challenge after ending Ebusua Dwarfs contract


Dwarfs risk losing experienced defender Kingsley Nteng after seeing out his contract.

The workaholic defender is now a free agent after ending his long contract with the Mysterious side.

He has not been part of the side's pre-season so far, confirming he is exploring his options.

'I'm currently in Sunyani with my family because I'm unattached but I can confirm to you that a lot of clubs have spoken to me to sign for them which I am yet to choose from alternative'. he told Cape Coast-based  ATL FM

Newly-appointed Brazilian trainer Ricardo Da Rocha has been supervising the side's pre-season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

My education was dismal. I went to a series of schools for mentally disturbed teachers.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img