Who Is Mzonke Fana – Game Boy’s New Opponent?

Mzonke Fana is also known as The Rose of Khayelitsha he has fought 38 times, losing 10 of them 2 by ko. Born on 1973-10-29 (Age:43) His Birthplace is Qumbu, Eastern Cape, South Africa His Hometown is Khayelitsha, Western Cape, South Africa. His Stance is Orthodox. His height is 5′ 7″ / 170cm. His reach is 70″ / 178cm. Hi trainers are FelixVenganayi (former), Vuyani Bungu

He has held the International Boxing Federation Super Featherweight Title (2007-08, 2010-11), WBC International Super Featherweight Title (2001-03) and the South African Super Featherweight Title (1999-2003)

Fana Mzonke has agreed personal terms and will travel to Ghana on Tuesday for the bout at the Bukom boxing arena in Accra on Friday, 2, 2016.

“We had to get a new opponent for Tagoe following Saucedo’s unwillingness to travel down for the bout, luckily for us we got the IBO to approve for a replacement after this disappointment from Team Saucedo,” said promoter Samuel Anim

“This goes down to show what we have always been saying that opponents are afraid of Game Boy.

“We need Ghanaians to rally behind us to make it happen and for Game Boy to win the World title for Ghana”

Emmanuel Tagoe will battle South African Fana Mzonke for the IBF Junior Lightweight Champion at the new Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday December 2, 2016.