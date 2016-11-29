The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Footballers in Ghana earn less than US$ 1,000 a month, Fifpro survey reveals

Hundred percent (100%) of footballers in the country revealed they earn less than US$ 1,000 (£800) a month, this is according to a survey by Fifpro.

Morocco is the he best-paid African nation when it came to earning over $1,000 a month but players in the north African country are the most insecure on the continent about their future.

Also, footballers in Ghana are 10 times more likely to be physically attacked by club seniors than the global average.

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (Fifpro) survey was conducted in 12 other African countries Botswana, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, South Africa, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

Over 3,000 of the players who took part in the survey.

