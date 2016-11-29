EXCLUSIVE: Under-fire Ghana coach Avram Grant watches prodigious striker Raphael Dwamena score brace in Austria

Under pressure Ghana coach Avram Grant was present in Austria on Friday night to assess striker Raphael Dwamena for a possible Black Stars call-up, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

GSN sources can reveal the Israeli gaffer was in the stands at the Reichshofstadion during the Austrian Liga 1 clash between Austria Lustenau and LASK Linz.

Grant went to watch the striker who has dominated the headlines in recent months with his sterling scoring shows for Lustenau.

The 21-year-old promising striker scored twice on the night to impress the former Chelsea and West Ham United manager who is on the hunt for a replacement for Asamoah Gyan who appears to be heading beyond his prime.

Dwamena, a product of Red Bull Academy in Ghana, has dominated the headlines among Ghanaian players abroad this season after notching 20 goals in 23 games (all competitions) for Lustenau.

He leads the goal king race in the Liga 1 with 17 goals in 19 games and is the highest scoring striker in Europe among all players playing in 14 second-tier leagues across Europe.

Grant could line up the striker for a spot in his squad for the 2017 AFCON in January as he continues to sought for options aside Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew and striker Majeed Waris who have come under scrutiny for their recent poor run.

Leading scorer Asamoah Gyan has been in and out of games for the Black Stars with injuries and the Polish-Israeli is keen to blood in new strikers ahead of the AFCON.

Grant is also understood to be monitoring the form of LA Galaxy attacker Ema Boateng for a possible call-up.

