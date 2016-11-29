Mourinho charged with improper conduct by the FA

The Manchester United manager kicked a water bottle on the touchline after Paul Pogba was booked for diving against West Ham and is now facing another suspension

Jose Mourinho has been charged by the Football Association over the conduct that led to him being sent to the stands during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with West Ham on Sunday.

Mourinho was banished from the touchline for the second time in three home Premier League matches after kicking out at a water bottle midway through the first half.

The incident occurred after Paul Pogba was booked for diving by referee Jon Moss.

Mourinho subsequently failed to complete his media duties, sending assistant Rui Faria to the post-match news conference.

Faria said at the time: "The referee explained it to Jose and there is nothing more to say. I think [it was] frustration from Jose after the yellow card for Pogba. It should be a foul for us but the referee understood it in another way.

"I don't take over. I follow the normal procedure. The boss is Jose all the time and he passes on what is the best for the team and we just try to make it happen without having him there."

The Portuguese was given a one-match touchline ban and fined £8,000 following an incident against Burnley in late October, and the FA is likely to take a dim view of his second offence in such a short space of time, making a more severe punishment likely.

Mourinho was also given a £50,000 sanction over comments made about the appointment of Anthony Taylor to referee United’s clash with Liverpool this season.

Pogba will miss United's League Cup quarter-final clash with West Ham on Wednesday as a result of his booking.

United have drawn their last four top-flight matches at Old Trafford, contributing to the club's worst start to a Premier League season.