Sports News | 29 November 2016 06:55 CET
Ghanaian forward Opoku Agyemang scores in Venlo comprehensive win in Dutch second-tier league
Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Johnathan Opoku Agyemang got on target for VVV-Venlo as they clobbered RKC Waalwijk 4-0 in the Dutch Eerste Divisie on Monday.
The 26-year-old scored 10 minutes from time to cement the victory for the Yellow and Blacks.
His goal on Monday night has taken his tally to 5 in the league this season.
