The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 29 November 2016 06:55 CET

Ghanaian forward Opoku Agyemang scores in Venlo comprehensive win in Dutch second-tier league

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Johnathan Opoku Agyemang got on target for VVV-Venlo as they clobbered RKC Waalwijk 4-0 in the Dutch Eerste Divisie on Monday.

The 26-year-old scored 10 minutes from time to cement the victory for the Yellow and Blacks.

His goal on Monday night has taken his tally to 5 in the league this season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Yesterday I was a dog. Today I'm a dog. Tomorrow I'll probably still be a dog. Sigh! There's so little hope for advancement.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img