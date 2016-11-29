Ghanaian forward Opoku Agyemang scores in Venlo comprehensive win in Dutch second-tier league

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Johnathan Opoku Agyemang got on target for VVV-Venlo as they clobbered RKC Waalwijk 4-0 in the Dutch Eerste Divisie on Monday.

The 26-year-old scored 10 minutes from time to cement the victory for the Yellow and Blacks.

His goal on Monday night has taken his tally to 5 in the league this season.

