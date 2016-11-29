Revitalized Kevin Boateng scores amazing finish in Las Palmas triumph over Athletic Club

Kevin-Prince Boateng perpetuated his fine form in the Spanish La Liga by scoring the opener for Las Palmas in their 3-1 win over Athletic Club on Monday night.

The 29-year-old applied a brilliant sliding effort to connect home sweet low-cross from Michel on the 40th minute mark.

The former Schalke midfielder is hitting the peak of his game with the Canaries after netting five (5) league goals since the start of the season.

His opener was inspirational for Las Palmas who resisted a strong Athletic side to snatch victory at the Estadio de Gran Canaria.

