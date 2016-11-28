Jose Mourinho charged with improper conduct by FA

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged by the Football Association for kicking a bottle in frustration during the 1-1 draw against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Mourinho, 53, who was sent to the stands by referee Jon Moss, was charged with improper conduct on Monday.

He has until 18:00 GMT on 1 December to respond.

It is the second charge for the Portuguese in two months after he was sent off against Burnley on 29 October. Mourinho received a one-match ban and an £8,000 fine for that incident. The former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid boss was also fined £50,000 for comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor before the Liverpool match at Anfield on 17 October.

In Sunday's game, Mourinho reacted after Paul Pogba was booked for diving following an apparent incident with West Ham captain Mark Noble. Replays showed Noble did not make contact with the 23-year-old France midfielder.

