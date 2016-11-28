Rahim Ayew scores debut goal as leaders FC Europa win in Gibraltar top-flight

Rahim Ayew scored his first goal for FC Europa on Sunday in their 3-0 win over Gibraltar United in the Premier Division.

Ayew opened the scoring on five minutes after a free-kick came off the wall.

The former Ghana international has been a hit for the league leaders and has already been named four times in the team of the week.

FC Europa are on top of the table with a one point lead.

