Sports News | 28 November 2016 18:55 CET
Rahim Ayew scores debut goal as leaders FC Europa win in Gibraltar top-flight
Rahim Ayew scored his first goal for FC Europa on Sunday in their 3-0 win over Gibraltar United in the Premier Division.
Ayew opened the scoring on five minutes after a free-kick came off the wall.
The former Ghana international has been a hit for the league leaders and has already been named four times in the team of the week.
FC Europa are on top of the table with a one point lead.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].