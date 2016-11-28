Fit-again ex-Ghana striker Charles Takyi returns to training at German lower division side KFC Uerdingen



Ex-Ghana striker Charles Takyi has returned to full scale training at German lower division side KFC Uerdingen.

The 31-year-old has been a long-term absentee due to niggling injury he picked up couple of months ago.

But he has returned to group training to boost the squad ahead of the remaining matches in the Oberliga League.

The former Bundesliga star was signed to replace Mohammadou Idrissou.

