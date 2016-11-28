Ex-Ghana striker Prince Tagoe appointed chief scout for international firm Alassiouty Sports Investment

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe has been appointed chief scout for Egyptian marketing firm Alassiouty Sports Investment (ASI).

The 30-year-old is currently clubless after leaving Israeli side Hapoel Bnei Lod in 2014.

The Egyptian firm has appointed the ex-Hearts of Oak star as their senior scout as they seek to invest in Ghanaian football.

"We chose Prince Tagoe because he was a very good player, a big player indeed; I know him personally and will be glad to work with him. He is very popular too. I called him and he didn't hesitate to accept my offer because he loves football and Ghana," International Marketing Manager of Alassiouty Sports Investment Ahmed Rashwan told the Ghana News Agency

"We have two plans, one for players below the ages of 10 and 16 who can't travel outside Ghana, so Prince Tagoe would monitor them for us till they are grown and then we find them clubs outside.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com