Ghana's 2017 AFCON opponents Uganda endure heavy rains as Cranes steam up for tournament



Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opponents Uganda endured Monday's morning rains as they keep shape ahead of the continental showpiece in Gabon next year.

The East Africans returned to the pitch after a two-day break to continue their non-residential training at the Nakivubio Stadium.

The training session was twice interrupted by the heavy rains that have been experienced in Kampala.

Despite the heavy downpour, coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic and his troops endured the drizzles as they went about their work.

The Serbian tactician urged his players to endure the difficulty as he works hard to finalize his squad ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

'This qualification meant a lot to this great Nation but once in Gabon it will not be about me or the other coaches," he said

"There are so many opportunities for players that come with playing at this stage that I want you to embrace but this won't come easy. You need to first convince me and the other coaches.

"This is the time for you to prove to me that you deserve that place on the 23 man squad."

The Cranes recorded a 2-1 win over Bombo-based side The Saints FC in a practice match.

Uganda have announced pre-tournament friendly matches against Libya and Tunisia next January.

