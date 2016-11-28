Bechem United coach Manuel Zacharias won't fret over club's form in G6 tournament

Bechem United coach Manuel Zacharias has played down his side's defeats in the pre-season G6 tournament.

The FA Cup holders lost to Asante Kotoko but beat Wa All Stars and suffered a semi-final 1-0 loss to Aduana Stars.

"I don't win alone but I lose alone. Football is like that. Sometimes I take the congratulations when I win so if I lose, it is my fault," he said at the post-match conference

"If I will lose, I prefer to lose in pre-season or friendlies like this and win in league championships and the FA Cup. I hope the people understand my position and my role".

The Hunters will face Asante Kotoko for third place in the G6 tournament on 03 December at the Baba Yara stadium.

Bechem United will represent Ghana in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

