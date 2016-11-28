The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 28 November 2016 17:25 CET

Bechem United coach Manuel Zacharias won't fret over club's form in G6 tournament

Bechem United coach  Manuel Zacharias has played down his side's defeats in the pre-season G6 tournament.

The FA Cup holders lost to Asante Kotoko but beat Wa All Stars and suffered a semi-final 1-0 loss to Aduana Stars.

"I don't win alone but I lose alone. Football is like that. Sometimes I take the congratulations when I win so if I lose, it is my fault," he said at the post-match conference

"If I will lose, I prefer to lose in pre-season or friendlies like this and win in league championships and the FA Cup. I hope the people understand my position and my role".

The Hunters will face Asante Kotoko for third place in the G6 tournament on 03 December at the Baba Yara stadium.

Bechem United will represent Ghana in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

As you live to see another day, always do YOUR best and expect the best!
By: Lucia Domingos Fula
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img