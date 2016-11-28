Interim Kotoko coach Michael Osei pleased with performance of trialists Acquah, Quansah



Interim Kotoko coach Michael Osei is delighted with the performance of new signings Prince Acquah and Isaac Quansah.

The two players joined the Porcupine Warriors from second-tier side Heart of Lions.

Acquah started while Quansah was a second half substitute as Kotoko crushed out of the G6 after losing 5-6 on penalties to rivals Hearts.

And he was left pleased with the output of the duo.

'Am happy with the two players (Quansah and Prince Acquah) , they have been good.

'They joined us this season and I must say I am very impressed with their performance so far.'

The two players are yet to officially put pen-to-paper despite training with the Club.

