Ghana's 2017 AFCON opponents Egypt cancel friendly with Nigeria



Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opponents Egypt have canceled an international friendly against Nigeria.

The Pharaohs were seeking to play the Super Eagles in January next year ahead of the continental showpiece in Gabon.

The game has been canceled due to alleged disagreement with the Nigerian authorities on match expenses.

The Egyptian FA has kicked against a proposal to foot all the expenses of the friendly and have thus arranged a similar one with North African foes Tunisia.

'It has not yet been officially confirmed but it is looking very likely that the friendly against Egypt in Dubai in January will no longer hold,' a top official informed.'

Reacting to the rumours yesterday, the NFF insisted that it is still committed to January date for the friendly match, stating that it has not been officially community by the Egypt FA.

'We have not received any message to that effect as at today ( Sunday ) from the Egypt FA. I don't know anything about that', stated the General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com