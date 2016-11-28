Aduana Stars aim to play mobile free-flowing soccer

Aduana coach, Yusuf Abubakar is not entirely pleased with the output of his side despite three wins in three and making it to the final of the G6 tournament.

The 2010 league champions saw off the stiff opposition of their regional rivals to make it to their second successive G6 final.

The win represented a 100% win ratio for the Dormaa side but the head coach was not fully satisfied.

“The players have done well but it is not enough,” he told Asempa FM.

“I am still not impressed with certain things I insisted that we should not do in few days I have been training with them. I normally like to win a game with 100 percent performance and if not our performance should be 60 percent more than our opponent.

“When you are leading and you allow your opponent to put pressure on you and utilize their chances, it doesn’t speak well of a team.

Assuming if they [Bechem United] should have utilized their chances we wouldn’t have been able to win the game and that is my big worry.

The former Techiman City and Berekum Chelsea coach also lamented on the repetition similar mistakes the team failed to correct and gave an indication of how he wants his team to perform.

“We had the same problem against Medeama SC. I tried to work on those mistakes but they did the same thing getting to the end of first half and latter part of the second half. I will say they have done well but we need to work very hard because we will need a mobile team that can move and possess.”

Aduana will play Hearts in the final.

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah