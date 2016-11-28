10 damning stats that suggest Jose Mourinho is not so special any more

All is not well for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. Despite sending £160m on fresh faces, the Midas touch appears to have deserted the Portuguese coach. Here are 10 stats that illustrate the extent of the problems.

1. Manchester United have officially made their worst start to a Premier League season

2. The 1-1 draw with West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday leaves United 11 behind leaders Chelsea with 20 points from 13 games

3. United last started a season so poorly in the old First Division in the 1989/90 season. Sir Alex Ferguson was manager as United ended the season in 13th position, five points clear of the relegation spots, but they did win the FA Cup

Jose Mourinho is sent off



4. Mourinho has been sent to the stands twice, the same number of times his side have won at Old Trafford so far in the league

5. Mourinho is worse off than David Moyes and Louis van Gaal at the same stage of the season. David Moyes took 22 points from his first 13 league games in 2013/14. Van took 22 points in 2014/15 and collected 27 points in 2015/16. Both Moyes and Van Gaal were dismissed

6. United have drawn four straight leagues at home for first time in 36 years

7. Mourinho has lost three successive matches this season, the first time that happened since he was Porto manager in 2001/2002

8. Ferguson was on 30 from 13 when he managed Manchester United to the last of their record 20 national titles in 2012/2013

Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson holds the Campions League trophy on May 22, 2008 as he returns to Manchester Airport from Moscow after beating Chelsea on May 21 in the UEFA Champions league final, Manchester north-west England.

9. Mourinho has spent £160m, but has not win a league match at home since September

10. Mourinho has so far recorded a win percentage at United of 38 percent, a worse return that he had as manager of Portuguese third division side Uniao de Leiria

Uniao de Leiria 45.00

Porto 71.65

Chelsea 67.05

Inter Milan 62.04

Real Madrid 71.91

Chelsea 58.82

Manchester United 38