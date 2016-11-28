The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Mallam Yahaya appointed New Edubiase United coach

Ex-Ghana international Mallam Yahaya has been named head coach of New Edubiase United.

The former Borussia Dortmund player has been tasked to return the Division One League side back to the top-flight.

He coached Nzema Kotoko in the second-tier league last season but could not lead the club to secure promotion.

Yahaya had previously coached Kumasi-based King Faisal Babies.

Edubiase recently dissolved the Anthony Commey-led technical team following the team's relegation last season.

