Sports News | 28 November 2016 14:25 CET

Former Medeama striker Tanko Mohammed training with Aduana Stars

Former Medeama striker Tanko Mohammed has been training with Aduana Stars, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

Mohammed is seeking to re-unite with his former boss at Heart of Lions Yusif Abubakar who is now in-charge of the Dormaa-based side.

The 25-year-old left Medeama 2013 and rejoined Lions but his career plummeted.

Mohammed has been training with the Fire Boys and there are suggestions he would soon be signed.

