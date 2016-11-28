Hearts of Oak close to signing former player Winful Cobbinah
Hearts of Oak are close to signing their former player Winful Cobbinah who left them to sign for Al Riyadh two seasons ago.
The 21-year-old gifted player is back to Ghana after a two year spell with the Saudi Arabian side.
Hearts of Oak is fighting to win the league title for the first time in almost a decade and are expected to add quality players to their fold.
The 2000 CAF Champions League winners have also been linked with a move for for Ismaily forward Emmanuel Banahene
Cobbinah is seen as one of the talented Ghanaian players and could decide the destination of next league title.
The Phobians claimed a victory over their sworn rivals Asante Kotoko in the semi-final of the ongoing G6 competition.
