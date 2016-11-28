Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo delighted with brace for Rangers against Partick Thistle



Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo was left thrilled with his superb brace for Rangers in their 2-1 win over Partick Thistle in the Scottish top-flight over the weekend.

The Partick Thistle forward Kris Doolan opened the scoring for Thistle in the 76th minute before Dodoo, on for Joe Garner on the hour mark, levelled with a volley in the 81st minute and then drove in the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

And the former Leicester City striker, 21, was left delighted with his performance.

"It's great to hear the fans singing my name. It is a new club for me, and for the goal to come so late and get the three points for the team was great as well for the fans to enjoy the weekend," he told Rangers TV

'It wasn't easy for the supporters, to dominate the game and then go a goal down. Their emotions must have gone up and down.

'That goal is up there with the latest I have ever scored. I have got a few before at that time of the game but this is the first time in the league that I have done that."

He added: "You always have to believe in yourself and when the manager is putting you on, it means you have to go and do something for him and I'm glad I could do that.

'We were unfortunate to go a goal down but to score two goals and get the three points is the most important thing.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com