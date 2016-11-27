GHALCA G6: Hearts edge Kotoko on penalties to set up final date with Aduana

Accra Hearts of Oak will square off against Aduana Stars in the final GHALCA G6 match after defeating defending Champions and bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko 6-5 on penalties in the second semi-final clash of the tourney played at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday.

Newly signed goalkeeper Ben Mensah was the hero of the day as he saved from Prince Acquah to send the Phobians through to the last stage of the mini competition at the expense of the Porcupine Warriors.

The game started off at a high tempo but ended in a share of the spoils with Amos Frimpong converting from the spot to cancel out Vincent Atingah’s second half lead from a similar position.

Exciting winger Patrick Razak outpaced his marker and was fouled in the box by Kotoko’s goalkeeper Felix Annan. Defender and skipper Vincent Atingah accepted the challenge and scored brilliantly.

But Kotoko were awarded a controversial penalty after Isaac Quansah deliberately lifted the ball to hit the hands of a Hearts defender. Amos Frimpong calmed his nerves and equaled matters with a well taken kick.

The Referee and match officials were caught between rescheduling and a penalty shootout at the end of the game but eventually settled on the lottery which Hearts won.

Hearts converted six of seven compared to five by Kotoko to seal victory.

Obed Owusu, Isaac Quansah, Dauda Mohammed, Amos Frimpong, Conney Idan converted for Kotoko whilst Eric Donkor and Prince Acquah missed.

Vincent Atingah, Mustapha Essuman, Anthony Nimo, Richard Akrofi, Maxwell Boakye and Joshua Otoo converted for Hearts with Daniel Kodie misfiring.

In the other semi-final match played yesterday, Aduana Stars defeated Bechem Utd by a lone goal.

The victory against Kotoko is Hearts of Oak's first in the ongoing tournament.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson