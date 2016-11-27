The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
27 November 2016

Manchester United held by West Ham as Mourinho is sent to the stands

By Wires

Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands inside the first half hour as West Ham United held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

It took the visitors just 91 seconds to open the scoring through Diafra Sakho, but the hosts responded before the break when a classy Paul Pogba pass was nodded home by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Both teams huffed and puffed in search of a winner after the break, but a shot disallowed for offside by Jesse Lingard was as close as either side came.

United are now 11 points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea - and just nine clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham United's Diafra Sakho celebrates scoring their first goal

TALKING POINT
Has Mourinho lost the plot? It’s understandable for a manager to be frustrated by a booking to his star player for diving, but the United manager completely lost it when Pogba was shown his fifth yellow of the season, screaming his disagreement with the decision and booting a water bottle up the touchline. It was a strange reaction to such a relatively innocuous incident, no doubt just as much to do with his team’s poor run of results at home as the moment itself.



