Barcelona flounder as winless run at Real Sociedad continues with draw

Barcelona’s winless run at the Anoeta continued as they drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad, although they were fortunate to leave San Sebastian with a point.

The hosts dominated from start to finish, controlling the game and passing up numerous opportunities in front of goal. But their sharpest gripe came from the ruling out of Juanmi’s goal for offside, with replays showing him to be at least a yard onside.

But nonetheless, this was a mightily impressive performance from La Real, who backed up their recent good form against the champions. Willian Jose opened the scoring with an opportunistic header before Lionel Messi converted a Neymar cross on the hour-mark to ultimately salvage Barca a point.

The result leaves the Catalans six points off the top of the Liga table, though, with Luis Enrique’s side facing leaders Real Madrid in the Clasico next week. That could prove a defining clash in the Spanish title race this season.

TALKING POINT - Could the title race be over within a week?

If Real Madrid win the Clasico next week, which given recent form is a distinct possibility, they will hold a nine-point lead over Barcelona at the top of La Liga. That would be a big gap to bridge and so could the title race in Spain be over before it has even got going? Could Barcelona switch their focus to the Champions League instead?