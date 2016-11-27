Conte: Leaders Chelsea must stay humble

Premier League leaders Chelsea are a different team from the one that began the season but must stay "humble", manager Antonio Conte says.

Conte's side beat Tottenham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to record their seventh consecutive league victory.

The win consolidated Chelsea's position at the top of the table.

"I think now we are not the same team, now we are another team. We have another type of confidence. It's important to stay humble," Conte said.

"When you win a special derby, you must be happy. We have to continue to work."

Chelsea's performance against Spurs was a stark contrast to defeats suffered against Liverpool and Arsenal, which caused them to slip as low as eighth place in September.

Conte's side have not lost in the Premier League since he switched to a 3-4-3 system, although the Italian said it was premature to discuss them as potential champions.

"It's too early to talk of the title. This league is very tough," Conte said.

"Tottenham showed in this league there are six or seven teams that can win the title."

'I've found my home here'

Spurs were the better team - Pochettino

Match-winner Victor Moses said he was happy Conte had given him the chance to prove himself.

The 25-year-old has had loans spells at Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham since joining Chelsea in 2012, but is playing regularly this season under the Italian's guidance.

"I am very pleased with the goal but the most important thing is the three points," said the Nigerian.

"I feel like I have found a home here. It's my club. I'm pleased the manager has given me a chance to express myself. I just want to keep playing my football and we are very happy with win today."

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also praised Conte, adding: "We found strength inside the team and the changes of the manager helped us win the game. He's like that every session. When we do tactics, he's very passionate and demands. He keeps the team sharp."