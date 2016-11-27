Mohammed Cissey scores a hat-trick for Al Shabab Al Arabi in Lebanon second-tier

Former Madina Republicans striker Cissey Mohammed scored a hat-trick for Al Shabab Al Arabi in their 3-1 over Mubarra in the Lebanese second division on Saturday.

The triple increased his season's tally to six in eight matches.

Al Shabab Al Arabi are now third on the league table with four wins, four draws and two losses.

Mohammed previously played for Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League.

