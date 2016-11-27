The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 27 November 2016 16:40 CET

Mohammed Cissey scores a hat-trick for Al Shabab Al Arabi in Lebanon second-tier

Former Madina Republicans striker Cissey Mohammed scored a hat-trick for Al Shabab Al Arabi in their 3-1 over Mubarra in the Lebanese second division on Saturday.

The triple increased his season's tally to six in eight matches.

Al Shabab Al Arabi are now  third on the league table with four wins, four draws and two losses.

Mohammed previously played for Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Most politicians prefer calling themselves cows while they are sheeps even though they are in reality pigs.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img