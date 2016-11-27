Ghanaian youngster Bernard Tekpetey delighted with his performance against OG Nice

Ghanaian youngster Bernard Tekpetey enjoyed his competitive debut for Schalke 04 against OG Nice and says he was delighted with his contribution though he should have scored.

Tekpetey came in for Choupo-Moting and made his presence felt after earning a penalty for his side and also getting himself sent off.

'I should have scored myself but that is the way football is and sometimes you need to take your chances,' Tekpetey said

'Off course I was sad I got sent off but it's all part of the game.'

The Blues will be in action at the Veltins Arena this afternoon against Darmstadt

