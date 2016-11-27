Stoke earn battling win at Watford

An own goal by goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes helped earn Stoke City a deserved win as 10-man Watford suffered a first home defeat since August.

Gomes could do little as Charlie Adam’s header from Xherdan Shaqiri’s corner hit the base of the post before ricocheting off the Brazilian and rolling into the net.

If there was a touch of fortune about the goal, Stoke were full value for their victory against sluggish opponents who missed out on the chance to climb to sixth in the Premier League table.

Watford had defender Miguel Britos sent off in the closing stages for a second yellow card after Gomes had saved well from Bruno Martins Indi, while Stoke’s club record £18.3m signing Giannelli Imbula also went close from 25 yards.

Petulant Watford

There was controversy at the end as Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri ignored Mark Hughes’ handshake.

Watford were unrecognisable from the side that beat Manchester United earlier in the season and had won three of their previous five games.

They had started the day eighth in the table and could have climbed above both Everton and Manchester United, for a few hours at least, with victory.

Yet the Hornets picked up more yellow cards than shots on target – long range efforts from Daryl Janmaat and Etienne Capoue easily dealt with by Lee Grant.

The loss of Younes Kaboul to injury early in the match did not help Watford’s cause while questions were again raised about their indiscipline.

Britos will miss next Saturday’s game at West Brom after his dismissal while Jose Holebas and midfielder Valon Behrami each face bans after picking up their fifth bookings of the season.

