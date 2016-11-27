FA to investigate sex abuse allegations

The Football Association has confirmed it is investigating allegations of sexual abuse in football.

Former footballers have come forward to say they were sexually abused as youth players.

Four police forces are investigating the allegations and an NSPCC hotline has had more than 100 calls.

The FA said it was working closely with police, adding it “must ensure we do not do anything to interfere with or jeopardise the criminal process”.

The FA has instructed independent leading counsel Kate Gallafent QC, who is an expert in child protection, to assist it with its review.

The FA added that the internal review will look at what information the FA was aware of at relevant times around the issues, which clubs were aware and what action was, or should have been taken.

The Child Protection in Sport Unit, which has assisted the FA in relation to its safeguarding procedures since 2000, will also carry out an independent audit into the FA’s practices.

The NSPCC hotline was set up after David White, Andy Woodward, Steve Walters and Paul Stewart all spoke out about abuse.

Ex-Crewe player Woodward, 43, initially went public on the 16 November about his abuse by former Crewe coach and youth football scout Barry Bennell, who was later convicted for sex offences against children. Crewe have launched their own independent review into the allegations.

Former youth team players Chris Unsworth and Jason Dunford also told BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme they had been abused by Bennell.

The players all waived their right to anonymity to speak publicly about abuse they suffered.

