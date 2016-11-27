David Opoku bags brace; Kennedy Ashia on target as AC Tripoli shock leaders Safa in Lebanon

Striker David Opoku hit a double for Tripoli AC in their 4-2 win over league leaders Safa on Saturday in the Lebanese Premier League.

His opener was a half-volley from inside the box which put Tripoli ahead two-zero.

The former Ghana U23 player scored a sublime second to register his eighth goal in all competitions for Tripoli AC.

Countryman Kennedy Ashia also target for Tripoli.

The win ensured Tripoli AC stayed four points behind the leaders in sixth place.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com