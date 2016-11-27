2016 WOMEN'S AFCON: Black Queens defender Linda Eshun elated with first international goal for Ghana

Ghana Black Queens defender Linda Eshun says she is happy scoring her first international goal for the country at the ongoing 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The hardworking defender shot Ghana ahead in the Las group game of the tournament in the 44th with an excellent volley when the Malian goalie Samake had failed to grab a Portia Boakye free kick.

A goal each from Samira Suleman and Elizabeth Addo gave Ghana a 3-1 win over the Malians and Linda says she is overly excited for scoring her first international goal.

"Yes this my first international goal for black Queens and I am very happy," Linda told Ghanasoccernet.com

Linda however said she was not sure of scoring before kickoff but was confident of performing her role to perfection as a defender.

"Well I wasn't too sure of scoring a goal but was really sure and confident of defending my post not to be scored. But took advantage of the chance when it came," she added.

Ghana qualified to play host nation Cameroon in the semifinals of the competition following a magnificent performance in the competition avoiding defeat in all three matches, winning two and drawing one.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

