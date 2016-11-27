2016 WOMEN'S AFCON: Black Queens defender Linda Eshun comfortable with new role handed her

Makeshift Black Queens left back Linda Eshun says she is comfortable with her new role in the team despite missing her favourite position as a center back.

Yusif Basigi had used Cynthia Adobea at the left back position in the opening group game against Kenya but shifted Linda to that position in the games against Nigeria and Mali.

She excellently executed her job as a left back and says she is comfortable with the left back position depite being used to the center back role.

"Well when it comes to defence am used to playing every position. I used to play right back before I became a regular player playing center back," she told Ghanasoccernet.com

"I think as a defender you should be able to play everywhere in the defence. And again have been given a role to play and am doing that perfectly;" she added.

Rosemary Ampem and Janet Egyir have also adopted perfectly at the center back role as Linda was shifted to the left.

Ghana have scored seven goals in the group stage of the tournament, conceding three in the process.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com