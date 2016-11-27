New signing Daniel Kodie wants to be effervescent at Hearts of Oak

New Hearts of Oak signing Daniel Kodie says his target is to be an integral member of the team this season.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder penned a two-year deal with Hearts a fortnight ago and has played two games already - against Medeama and Swedru Professionals.

"I am happy to join Hearts and to play for this big club," Kodie told Facebook.com/accraheartsofoak

"I know it's not going to be easy but I am up to the task. I believe I can be an integral member of this team and I want to help the team all the time."

Hearts have bolstered an already solid midfield with the signing of Malik Akowuah but Kodie insists competition for midfield starting berth would only bring the best out of the team.

"Yes, the team has a lot of good midfielders and it is going to be difficult for all us to start matches but don't forget that it will also bring competition in the team. We all want to play and so you always have to be at your best to get a chance of playing in the team."

