In-form Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila named in Qatar Stars League team of the week

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has been named in the Qatar Stars League team of the week following his stupendous performance for Al Gharafa in their 2-1 win over Al Khor on Thursday.

Rashid was named man-of-the-match after inspiring his side to their third straight win and six matches in the league without defeat.

The strong defender has been overly impressive for his new side since joining on a season long loan from Kuwait champions Al Qadsia.

Despite his superb performance for The Tigers, this is the first time Rashid has made it into the Stars League team of the week.

Rashid was not the only Al Gharafa player in the team of the week as goalkeeper Youssouf Hassan also made it.

Rashid signed a season long loan deal with the Qatar giants subject to signing a permanent deal if he performs but it appears he has convinced his new employers for a permanent deal.

Rashid has picked three man-of-the-match awards in his six matches for The Tigers with a goal and two assists as a centre back.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter



