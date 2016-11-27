The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 27 November 2016 12:10 CET

In-form Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila named in Qatar Stars League team of the week

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has been named in the Qatar Stars League team of the week following his stupendous performance for Al Gharafa in their 2-1 win over Al Khor on Thursday.

Rashid was named man-of-the-match after inspiring his side to their third straight win and six matches in the league without defeat.

The strong defender has been overly impressive for his new side since joining on a season long loan from Kuwait champions Al Qadsia.

Despite his superb performance for The Tigers, this is the first time Rashid has made it into the Stars League team of the week.

Rashid was not the only Al Gharafa player in the team of the week as goalkeeper Youssouf Hassan also made it.

Rashid signed a season long loan deal with the Qatar giants subject to signing a permanent deal if he performs but it appears he has convinced his new employers for a permanent deal.

Rashid has picked three man-of-the-match awards in his six matches for The Tigers with a goal and two assists as a centre back.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

You can't say you will fail before you even try. Double your failure rate to increase your success rate!
By: Abdallah Mashausi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img