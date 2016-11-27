G6 tournament: Asante Kotoko face Hearts of Oak in cracking semi-final clash

Rivals Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will seek to bring some spark to the G6 tournament when they meet at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in the semi-final.

The Porcupine Warriors are the in-form side in the off season after two straight wins against Bechem United and Wa All Stars.

Michael Osei's side have scored five and conceded none but have been quiet on the transfer market.

They would be counting on their experienced players including skipper, Amos Frimpong, Sarfo Gyemfi, Dauda Mohammed and Obed Owusu to protect that enviable record they have achieved over the Phobians in recent memories.

Hearts have made signings and ace midfielder Malik Akowuah could be handed game time.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com