DOL side Samatex appoint former King Faisal coach Stephen Abugri as head coach

Division One League side Samatex have appointed former King Faisal coach Stephen Abugri as head coach of the club for the upcoming season, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The Cuban-trained professional teacher signed a one year renewable contract with the Western Region side based on the performance of the team.

Abugri who is gradually becoming the master of qualifications has secured promotions for various clubs including Tema All Stars and Kpone Bawaleshie into the Division One and Two leagues respectively.

He also guided King Faisal to the Ghana Premier League when they suffered their first relegation to the Division One League and is expected to guide Samatex into the Ghana Premier League in his year contract.

Abugri has also had stints with Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions, Medeama SC as well as Okwawu United and is seen as a talent hunt coach who is noted for discovering players like Moses Odjer and Thomas Partey of the Black Stars as well as Elizabeth Addo and Cynthia Adjei of the Black Queens.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com