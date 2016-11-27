Belgium FA Technical Director wants Ghana FA, Sports Ministry to invest in football development

The Technical Director of the Royal Belgium Football Federation Chris Van Puyvelde has called on the Ghana FA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to invest in the development of football in the Ghana lauding the enormous talents available.

Puyvelde who came to Ghana for a two-day coaching seminar and a justify-your-inclusion exercise was amazed by the enormous talent Ghana has both in coaches and players.

He insists that if the Ghanaian federation and the Sports Ministry will invest in the sport, Ghana has a great of talents to dominate the world.

"I came here for a seminar and I was impressed with the level of understanding of the coaches and their eagerness to work.

"If I look at the enormous talents you have over here, I think you (Ghana) really need to start with a good education for coaches to discover the players," Van Puyvelde told Ghanasoccernet.com

The former Belgium national team player and now technical director added that the government must be ready to invest in the development of infrastructure to enable the talents to develop well.

"The Ghana FA and the government must invest huge money into the development of infrastructure to develop the talents you have."

The justify your inclusion took place at the Acquinas Park in Accra and Van Puyvelde was told the pitch is one of the best in the country.

He said: "If this is one of the best pitches in the country, then you have to do a lot. The government and the federation must work together to ensure the standards are improved," Van Puyvelde noted.

The exercise saw scouts from the United States, Belgium and other European countries who all lauded the magnificent talents in Ghana.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com