Fruitelli Supports Ghana Beach Volleyball

Keshari Santash an official of Fruitelli is not happy with the way most Ghanaians have love for football and neglect some important and interesting sports.

Speaking to the representative of Fruitelli who sponsored the 2016 Peace Beach Volley Competition at the Laboma Beach on Saturday, he was shocked that the game was attractive and interesting yet the crowd was not big.

He commended the organizer, Isaac Barnes for creating the awareness of peace, love and unity as Ghana prepares for General Elections on December 7, 2016.

He urged all Ghanaian to respect and uphold the peace that the nation is enjoying and advised all sportsmen and women to ensure that peace is maintained during and after the elections.

Santash revealed that personally he loves Cricket like any Indian, but he watches football, hockey and beach sports.

Isaac Barnes who had played for Ghana at international tournaments, both privately as a professional and for the nation during All African Games and other international tournaments said Ghana is a lovely place and Ghanaians are lovely people who understands love and unity, so he hopes people will comport themselves during the elections.

Other companies that supported the event are Coca Cola, JVSE, and Blue Skies.