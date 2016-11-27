Emmanuel Mensah Wins Bicycle At 2016 Norlympics Taekwondo Open

Emmauel Mensah of St. Barnabas School rode home to Osu on a brand new bicycle when was voted the best Taekwondo player at the 5thNorlympics Sparring Open Championship which was held at the rlg Hathiramani Hall in Accra last Saturday.

Latifa Ahmed from Kumasi won the best female performer and took home a mini refrigerator.

Over 500 Taekwondo players from various clubs Accra and other regions such as the Ashanti region participated with Ghana Social Club from Kumasi taking the best club award.

The competition which is for Taekwondo players between the ages of 5years to 13years was organized by Norbert Amefu of Greater Accra Taekwondo Association with support from Korean Residents in Ghana, KEPCO and Leo Dynasty Group of companies under the theme- Discipline Through Taekwondo.

Norbert Amefu told the media he was impressed with the performance of the players and the interest shown by the kids and their parents. He appealed to other companies to join in the support for the less financed sports.

He noted that there were a few problems with the Hathiramani Sports Hall as they had to fix some things to get the place in shape and organize the programme without any hitches.

He commended the media who have supported and promoted Taekwondo over the years.