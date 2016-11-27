Amin Lamptey Lauds President Mahama For Developing Ghana Sports Infrastructure

Hon. Mohammed Amin Lamptey former Communications Director and PRO of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has commended President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for his vision on sports development and putting up the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The former youngest Assemblyman for the Maamobi East Electoral Area who is now an executive member of the Hajj board said the President has done very well for the people of Bukom who love boxing very much.

He wished that SSNIT will put up similar projects in regions where boxing is popular and can generate talents and funds like the Ashanti, Volta, Northern and Western regions.

He said the commissioning of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and the Trust Sports Emporium which houses the Bukom Arena by President Mahama shows that he sincerely loves sports and sportsmen and women can perform best is they have the facilities and equipment.

The also congratulated the contractors who are putting up the project which has other facilities like an Olympic size swimming pool, indoor sports hall and gymnasium, educational block, clinic, restaurant and offices.

Amin Lamptey who served Ghana Boxing under Samir Captan said the current president Peter Zwennes must be a lucky person because in his reign Ghana has an international standard boxing arena which can be used for other sports like kick boxing, basketball, handball and volleyball.

The former sports presenter at Metro TV and boxing Commentator urged boxing lovers and well wishers to maintain the facility.

He hoped that Ghana will achieve a world title this year when Emmanuel Tagoe fights on December 2 at the Arena.

On the future expressed that coaches must be retrained to keep the abreast with modern methods so that they can groom best amateur talents for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.