Ghana youth defender Joseph Attamah enjoys impressive debut in Turkish top-flight with Istanbul

Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah made his Turkish top-flight debut with Istanbul by coming off the bench to play in their 1-1 draw with Besiktas on Saturday.

The 22-year-old joined the side as a free agent in the summer but was limited to just five bench appearances.

However manager Abdullah Avci selected him for his squad for the game and introduced him as a 40th minute replacement for Emre BelÃ¶zoÄŸlu who suffered an injury.

The former Tema Youth man slotted in well and tightened the backline and helped his side to earn a vital away point.

The injury to the 36-year-old means Attamah could have his chance to impress the manager and win a regular starting role in his squad.

By El Akyereko

