Ghanaian youth striker Caleb Ekuban hogging headlines in Albania with impressive finish for Partizani

Ghanaian youth striker Caleb Ekuban scored the only goal of the game to win the maximum points for Partizani over Teuta DurrÃ«s in the Albanian Superliga on Saturday.

The former Chievo Verona youth team player, 22, hammered home a fierce drive from inside of the box on the 50th minute mark to seal the win for his side at the Elbasan Arena in Elbasan.

Ekuban has been in some good form this season for Partizani as he has netted 6 times in the league.

The prodigious attacker broke into the Chievo first team squad in 2013 but failed to maintain his berth and went on several loan spells in the Italian lower-tier leagues.

He joined Partizani in the summer and has flourished upfront, scoring important goal to propel them to victory as they occupy third place on the table.

By El Akyereko

Click to follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com