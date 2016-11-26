2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations: Ghana to face hosts Cameroon in semi-final

The Black Queens will face hosts Cameroon on Tuesday in the semi-final of the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

The match will be played at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in YaoundÃ©, where Ghana beat Mali 3-1 to finish second in Group B which saw Nigeria top with goal difference.

Cameroon topped Group A with three wins against Egypt, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Indomitable Lionesses scored five goals and conceded none.

Cameroon were runners up at the last edition of the tournament in Namibia two years ago.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com