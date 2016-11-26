The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 26 November 2016 22:40 CET

2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations: Ghana to face hosts Cameroon in semi-final

The Black Queens will face hosts Cameroon on Tuesday in the semi-final of the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

The match will be played at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in YaoundÃ©, where Ghana beat Mali 3-1 to finish second in Group B which saw Nigeria top with goal difference.

Cameroon topped Group A with three wins against Egypt, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Indomitable Lionesses scored five goals and conceded none.

Cameroon were runners up at the last edition of the tournament in Namibia two years ago.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Love is a fool's way of saying, "I am all yours."
By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img