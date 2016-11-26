AWC: Black Queens hit three past Mali to book semifinal place

Ghana Black Queens made a step closer to the first Africa Women’s Nations Cup title after defeating Mali 3-1 in their final Group match on Saturday evening.

Goals from Linda Eshun , Samira Suleman and captain Elizabeth Addo sealed the three points and a semifinal place for the Queens.

Left back Linda Eshun gave Ghana the lead capitalizing on a blunder by Mali goalkeeper Goundo Samake in the 37 minute.

Ghana had to wait to the second half to get their second goal and it was worth the wait after an intricate build-up which saw Juliet Acheampong and Portia Boakye combine to setup Samira Suleman to score from close range.

Elizabeth Addo made it three out three from the spot as she picked herself up after being fouled by Oumou Tangara to tuck home the third.

Malian lady, Lala Dicko, scored a consolation goal for her side but they were powerless to resist defeat.

In theo other group game, defending champions Nigeria beat Kenya 4-0

Ghana finish second in the group despite finishing on the same points with Nigeria. The Queens have an inferior goal difference and will now face Cameroon in the semifinals.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports