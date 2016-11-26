2016 WOMEN'S AFCON: Ghana lash Mali 3-1 to secure semifinal qualification in style

The Black Queens of Ghana lashed the senior female national team of Mali 3-1 to secure qualification to the semifinals of the 2016 Women's Afcon in style at the Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

A goal each from Linda Eshun, Samira Suleman and Elizabeth Addo gave Ghana the win to qualify from the group as a consolation from Binta Diarra was not enough to aid Mali through with Nigeria also lashing Kenya in the other group game by 4-0.

Mali started the game on a high note knowing very well that a draw will not favour them but it was Priscilla Okyere of the Black Queens who went searching for the opener but her 40-yard shot was stopped by Malian goalie Goundo Samake in the fifth minute.

Mali's Aichata Doumbia weaved her way into the Ghanaian defence, topping it up with an intelligent cross but Ghana heeved a sigh of relief when Salimata Diarra failed to land on the ball in front of a yawning net after the half hour mark.

The first half looked like ending in a draw until Ghana defender Linda Eshun slotted home a perfect volley to hand the Black Queens the opener with a minute to end the first half.

Mali's goalkeeper Samake failed to grab Ghana's free kick from Portia Boakye at the first time, dropping the ball in front of Linda who made no mistake in putting Ghana ahead.

Ghana led at break time and returned in the second half charged.

Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi brought on Mary Essiful and Alice Kusi for Faiza Ibrahim and Priscilla Okyere respectively in the second half to bring more fluidity to the Black Queens.

Samira Suleman capped her excellent performance on the night with a simple tap in the 67th minute when Portia Boakye found her at the right place with a quick counter attack.

Elizabeth Addo was brought down in the Mali box when substitute Priscilla Saahene located her with an intelligent teasing pass.

Elizabeth stood for the kick and excellently scored her third goal of the tournament stretching Mali's Samake to her elastic limit but could not save the ball.

Binta Diarra slotted home a brilliant volley for a consolation for Mali with three minutes to end regulation time but that was not enough to see Mali through as they needed a win to qualify.

Ghana finished second in the group with Nigeria topping and will meet host nation Cameroon in the semifinals on Tuesday.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

