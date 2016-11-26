Ghana forward Joe Dodoo hits stunning brace to power Rangers to victory in Scottish Premiership

Ghana youth forward Joe Dodoo scored both goals to power Rangers to a memorable 2-1 win over Partick Thistle in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The former Leicester City starlet claimed off the bench on the hour mark to rescue the Gers from the jaws of defeat at the Firhill Stadium in Glasgow.

Rangers piled pressure on the hosts in the dying embers and in the spell of the barrage of attacks, the ball fell over to the back for Dodoo who struck on the volley and sent it beyond the keeper to make it 1:1 in the 81st minute.

Just when it appeared the game was heading for a stalemate, Miller delivered an incisive through ball to Dodoo inside the box on the left and the 21-year-old picked a spot and curled it into the far corner.

The youngster who has trained once with the Black Stars scored what has been his first league goals since he burst onto the scene two seasons ago with Leicester City.

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Osman captained Partick Thistle in the game and flourished in midfield.

He left Leicester in a bid to secure regular playing and his decision appears to be paying off.

By El Akyereko

