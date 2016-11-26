EPL on Citi FM: Liverpool reclaim top spot, Swansea pile pressure on Pardew 

Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League after a hard fought win over Sunderland at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side were struggling to breakdown David Moyes' 'double-decker bus' and looked set to fire blanks in front of goal for a second consecutive game.

But Divock Origi's goal 15 minutes before full time broke the deadlock as his cross-cum-shot found the back of the net to give the Reds a deserved lead. And James Milner made sure of the result from the penalty spot, as he tucked his effort past Jordan Pickford.

However, Liverpool's biggest cause for concern came when Philippe Coutinho was forced off with a foot injury on the half-hour mark. The Brazilian midfielder, who has been in stunning form this season, was stretchered off following a clash with Ibrahim N'Dong.

Leicester City 2 – 2 Middlesbrough

Leicester City rescued a dramatic point at the King Power Stadium to deny Middlesbrough an impressive win at the home of the champions.

Alvaro Negredo scored only his second goal of the season when he gave Boro the lead after fine work by Gaston Ramirez. The midfielder teed up Negredo, who expertly chipped the ball over a number of defenders, before the ball nestled in the top corner.

Leicester were given the opportunity to level when Callum Chambers handled in the area. Riyad Mahrez stepped up to take the spot-kick, and he made no mistake, as he found the bottom corner via the post.

Negredo looked to have given the away side all three points when he capitalised on some poor defending by the Foxes. Adam Forshaw's lofted pass split the defence with ease, before Negredo volleyed past Ron-Robert Zieler.

But Islam Slimani scored a last minute penalty after Wes Morgan was fouled in the area to give his side a share of the spoils.

Swansea City 5 – 4 Crystal Palace

Bob Bradley secured his first league win since taking charge as his side beat Crystal Palace in a crazy game at the Liberty Stadium.

Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring for the Eagles midway through the first half after Christian Benteke's knockdown allowed the winger to swivel and smash home.

But Swansea drew level thanks to a Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick 10 minutes before the break, as the Icelandic midfielder left Wayne Hennessey with no chance.

Leroy Fer scored a quick-fire double to give the home side a comfortable 3-1 lead before Crystal Palace incredibly came back to lead 4-3, thanks to goals from James Tomkins, an own goal from Jack Cork and a strike from Benteke.

But the Swans astonishingly scored two goals in added on time through Fernando Llorente to secure the most dramatic of wins and pile the pressure on Eagles boss Alan Pardew.

Hull City 1 – 1 West Bromwich Albion

Hull and West Brom played out an entertaining draw at the KCOM Stadium as the home side came from behind to secure a point.

The Baggies took a deserved lead when Gareth McAuley headed past a line of defenders following good work by the in-form Matt Phillips.

But Michael Dawson levelled for the home side in the second half after Robert Snodgrass' free-kick was bundled into the net.

talksport.com