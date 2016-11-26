Sergio Aguero double gives Man City scrappy win at Burnley

Sergio Aguero netted twice, as Manchester City come from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor.

The home side opened the scoring through the unlikely figure of Dean Marney, who scored his first Premier League goal since November 2009 with a brilliant volley from the edge of the City area.

Aguero drew City level before half-time when he found space inside the six-yard box to poke the ball beyond Burnley goalkeeper Paul Robinson, making his first Premier League start for over four years following an injury to Clarets' captain Tom Heaton.

And the Argentine netted his tenth Premier League goal of the season, and 16th in all competitions, on the hour mark when he diverted Fernandinho's cross into the Burnley goal with his knee following some shambolic defending by Ben Mee and Stephen Ward.

Burnley created late chances but could not peg City back, with Ashley Barnes seeing a stoppage-time overhead kick saved by Claudio Bravo.

The win sends Pep Guardiola’s men top of the Premier League ahead of Liverpool’s game against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

Next up for Guardiola's City is a top-of-the-table clash with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, while Burnley face Stoke City at the Bet 365 Stadium on the same day.